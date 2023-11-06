19th Kalakar Puraskar Award Conferred on Singer/Composer Apolinaris D’souza

Mangaluru : The 19th ‘Kalakar Puraskar’ of Carvalho Household of Kundapura, Karnataka, in association with Mandd Sobhann, Mangaluru was conferred on Apolinaris D’Souza by Fr. Melwyn J. Pinto , SJ, the Rector of St. Aloysius College, on 5th of November 2023, during a public function at Kalaagann, Mangaluru at 6.00 pm. Mandd Sobhann President Louis Pinto, Gurkar Eric Ozario, and other officials of Mandd Sobhann, and the representatives of Carvalho Household Fr Pratap Naik, SJ, Florine Lobo e Carvalho, Sr. Edna Furtado, were present. The programme was compered by Arun Raj Rodrigues, the first recipient of Kalakar Puraskar in the year 2005.

Konkani singer, lyricist, and composer Apolinaris D’Souza was chosen for this prestigious award. This honour, Comprising of Rs 50,000/- cash, a shawl, fruits, flowers, citation of honour and a memento was presented on 5th of November, 2023, during the 263rd Monthly Theatre at Kalaangan, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru

Born in 1953, Apolinaris completed his education at St Aloysius College, Mangalore and then travelled to Oman, seeking a job for a better future. He has given immense contribution to Konknni music both while in Oman and in Mangalore. Having participated and won in many singing competitions in his early years and then grown into a popular Konknni singer, songwriter, and composer, Apolinaris has Produced Nine Audio Albums consisting of songs and hymns, and Two books comprising songs and music. He has also created over 250 videos of Konkani and English hymns for his YouTube Channel.

The hymns he composed when religious liturgy transitioned from using Latin to Konknni, are popular to date. ‘Møn’dirant Bhitør Sørun’, ‘Ørgam Tuka Somiya’, ‘Ye Ye Jezu Mogalla’, ‘Unddya Vayna Søvem’, ‘Vetam Somiya’, ‘Sasnnacho Vishev’ are among his popular compositions. The honour of organizing the first Konknni programme in Muscat, back in 1976 goes to him. He has also organized ‘Apoli Night’. He has given his service as the choir master at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Ruwi for nearly 20 Years. He has greatly served MKCC and MCCP Organizations in Oman. He has judged many Music Competitions and has also encouraged many blooming talents.He has been chosen for this honour in appreciation of his immense contribution in the field of Konknni lyrics and music for over 5 decades.

The Kalakar Puraskar was founded in 2005 by the linguist Pratap Naik, SJ under the name of his Carvalho Household of Kundapura. It is presented every year to a Konknni individual of Karnataka Region in recognition of his/her achievements in the field of Konknni music, dance, theatre, folklore, and cinema.

The recipients of this award so far are Arun Raj Rodrigues (Theatre), Joel Pereira (Music), Harry D’Souza (Brass Band), Fr. Charles Vas, SVD (Devotional Music), Anuradha Dhareshwar (Music), Sant Bhadragiri Achyut Das (Harikatha), James Lopes (Brass Band), Norbert Gonsalves (Instrumental music), Francis Fernandis Cascara, Mumbai (Theatre), Roshan D’Souza (Music), Christopher D’Souza (Theatre), Avil D’Cruz (Dance), M. Gopala Gowda, (Folk-art), Avitas Adolfus Cutinha, popularly known as Dolla Mangaluru (Theatre), Irene Rebello (Wedding songs), Anitha D’Souza (Singing), Nihal Tauro (Singing), Melwyn Peris (Music), and Apolinaris D’Souza(Music).

Every year, the award function is held at an outdoor stadium. This year due to rain, the programme was held inside the hall. Friends of Mandd Sobhann and Apolinaris D’Souza were present for the event. It was supposed to be followed by 263 rd monthly theatre. Kalakul Theatre Troupe, Mangaluru were ready to present “Chekov to Champagne ” Konknni play based on the stories of the famous Russian playwright and short story writer Anton Chekhov (1860-1904). The original Kannada play was written by Hema Pattannashetty and the Konknni translation was by Arun Raj Rodrigues. It has been directed by Viddu Uchchil and Jeevan Siddhi. But due to rain the play was cancelled. It will be presented after two weeks.

Report Submitted by Fr Pratap Naik, SJ , Goa