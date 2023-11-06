13-year-old girl Falls to Death from 8th Floor in Manipal

Manipal: A 13-year-old girl died after falling from an apartment in Saralebettu, Herga under the Manipal Police Station limits on November 5

The deceased has been identified as Prajna (13) daughter of Krithika resident of Saralebettu in Hegra.

According to the police, the girl and her family lived at the Hi-Point Heights flat at Sarlebettu. The girl went to the 8th floor from where she slipped and fell. She was rushed to Manipal Hospital but breathed her last without responding to the treatment.

A Case has been registered at Manipal Police Station.