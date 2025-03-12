2.69 crore houses built for rural poor under PMAY-G scheme: Minister

New Delhi: As many as 2.69 crore houses have been completed till the end of the FY 2023-24 under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) which set a target of constructing 2.95 crore pucca houses with basic amenities by March 31, 2024, for which the Centre gave Rs 2.26 lakh crore to states, according to information tabled in the Lok Sabha.

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal for “implementation of the PMAY-G during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29” for the construction of an additional two crore rural houses along with the remaining houses against the earlier target of 2.95 crore houses by March, 2025, Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said in a written reply in the Lower House.

Under the PMAY-G scheme, the States and union territories have to ensure that the landless beneficiary is provided land from the government land or any other land, including public land (Panchayat common land, community land or land belonging to other local authorities).

For the selected land, adequate infrastructure, including electricity, road connectivity and availability of drinking water, solid and liquid waste management facilities have to be ensured by the states. The land is a state subject, and the Ministry has no role in the land acquisition matters of the states, the Minister explained.

The Ministry has been actively pursuing this matter with the states/UTs for providing land to the remaining landless beneficiaries.

The Centre has been issuing instructions in the framework for the Implementation of the PMAY-G for the states and UTs to provide land for landless beneficiaries. Besides, regular follow-ups with the states are held in review meetings and official communications, he added.

A module for capturing details of landless beneficiaries has been developed on the AwaasSoft-MIS of PMAY-G for regular monitoring.

Under PMAY-G, there is no bar on the construction of more than one-storeyed houses for more than one PMAY-G beneficiaries combined together to tackle the landlessness issue, the Minister further stated.