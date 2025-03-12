MeT department predicts rain, hailstorm in parts of Rajasthan on Holi

Jaipur: As the maximum temperature in most parts of Rajasthan was recorded above normal, the Meteorological (MeT) Department on Wednesday issued a warning for hailstorms accompanied by rain for March 14 and 15 in parts of the state.

The weather is expected to start changing on March 13, with a yellow alert in place for hailstorms on March 15.

Barmer and Jalore registered extreme heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring.

In the past 24 hours, Barmer recorded the highest temperature in the state at 41.2 degrees Celsius, while Jalore reached 40 degrees, which is 7 degrees above the average.

Other districts, including Jodhpur, Chittorgarh, Sirohi, Dungarpur, and Pali, also experienced intense heat, with temperatures around 39 degrees. The heatwave persisted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, an orange alert was issued for the heatwave in Barmer and Jalore. The Health Department has instructed local authorities to make necessary arrangements to tackle the rising temperatures.

According to weather experts, strong winds from the west and the formation of an anti-cyclone over Rajasthan and Gujarat are the main reasons behind this heatwave. Due to this, an orange alert has been issued for western Rajasthan, while Gujarat is under a red alert. Apart from Jaipur, many cities recorded a temperature rise.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 37 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 37.8 degrees in Ajmer, 37.9 in Bhilwara, 38.6 in Kota, 37.9 in Udaipur, 36.4 in Churu, and 38.7 in Dholpur.

In response to the extreme heat, Health Department officials held a meeting on Tuesday. District hospital superintendents, CMHOs, and in-charges have been directed to ensure the availability of essential medicines and resources for heatwave-affected patients. Instructions have also been given to make immediate arrangements for coolers, fans, and ACs in hospitals.

Authorities have been urged to stay vigilant and ensure preparedness for both heatwave and hailstorm conditions in the coming days.

Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Gayatri Rathore reviewed preparations for heat stroke, seasonal diseases, and other related issues in a high-level meeting.

She emphasised the need for proper management across the state to tackle the challenges posed by rising temperatures. She instructed all department officials to begin proactive preparations in light of the anticipated severe heat and heatwave conditions in Rajasthan.