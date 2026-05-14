2-day WFH made mandatory in Delhi govt offices on PM Modi’s ‘save fuel’ push

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, on Thursday announced two-day Work From Home (WFH) in all state government offices and also rolled out a series of measures to rein in expenses on fuel consumption.

The move by Delhi government follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation efforts at the national level, seeking a “collective fight” against the crisis triggered by the prolonged conflict in West Asia.

The Delhi CM announced a slew of measures including WFH while addressing a Press conference in the national Capital. The “fuel saving” measures will come into effect from tomorrow.

Chief Minister Gupta said that private offices and counterparts will also be encouraged to adopt the two-day WFH model to add to the city government’s fuel conservation efforts.

Among other announcements, CM Gupta said that the capital will not host any big event for the next three months and no Delhi government employee will be allowed to go on foreign tours for the next one year.

A 20 per cent cut in petrol allowance for government-run vehicles has also been proposed. Essential services will, however, remain unaffected.

The city government has also appealed to the city residents to participate in a ‘No Vehicle Day’ every week, a move expected to cut fuel bills drastically.

The Delhi government will also not buy any new vehicles for the next few months and will promote usage of Electric Vehicles.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi had made a fervent appeal last week, urging citizens to take “national responsibility” of cutting down unnecessary expenses in a bid to brace for the tough time arising out of the Gulf crisis.

He made a seven-point appeal to the countrymen, laying biggest emphasis on cutting down bills on fuel consumption by reducing usage, as the import of petrol and diesel creates the biggest burden on the country’s exchequer and foreign exchange reserves.