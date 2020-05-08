Spread the love



















2-in-1 Extreme-Makeover! Kadri Park & Deer Park to become ‘SEAMLESS PARK’ at a Cost of Rs 12 Crore

Mangaluru : Right now we have the Kadri Park, where people spend their mornings and evenings either walking or jogging, or spending some leisure time in the vast green environment. And right across from the Kadri Park is the Deer Park, where the Musical Fountain and Laser Show used to be held- but now under this new plan, both these parks will be joined together to make it a “SEAMLESS PARK”, and the road going in between these two parks will be converted into amusement and other fun activities. This new project is undertaken by the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) as part of Smart City Concept, in joint participation of the Central Government and State Government- and the project cost will be around Rs 12 crore.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Er Arun Prabha-the General Manager (Technical) at MSCL said, “Both the Kadri Park and the Deer Park will be converted into one park, which will be a “Seamless Park”, having state-of-the-art facilities. At present a 800-metre long road will be constructed from the road entrance from Circuit House/Kadri East Police Station, where all the drainage pipes, drinking water pipes, and electricity/other utility cables passing above etc will be moved to one side of the road. They will be accommodated in the underground facility”

Er Prabha further said, ” The present road will be divided into East, West, and Middle zones. The East zone starts from Kadri East Police Station to AIR Akashvani on which the vehicles will ply move, and they have to make a U-turn right before the new park. Regarding the West Zone starting from Padua High school will move on till Dinky Dine restaurant/Gorakshanath Hall, and then the vehicles have to make a U-turn, and return. The middle Zone will be totally prohibited for vehicular movement. In the Seamless Park project, there will be facilities for children to play and do fun activities, there will be new walking track, Water fountain, new bicycle track, among many other unique facilities”.

” The work contract has been given to Rama Kamath and Company, and they have been instructed to follow the instructions and project plan sketch, in order to construct the new park as per the standards and style. Regarding the petty shops which are present along the road across from the Kadri Park, will be shifted to a different location, probably on the East & West Zone areas, but yet to finalize on that part. Care will be taken that no trees that are present along the stretch of the road are harmed, and the new park will be environmental friendly, with lots of greenery and flowers. This project once completed will be a state-of-the-art Park, which will loved by adults and children for fun and leisure time” added Er Arun Prabha.