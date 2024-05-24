20-year-old youth killed in lightning strikes at Shirva

Udupi: A 20-year-old youth was killed by lightning at Manibettu near Shirva while he was taking a bath at home on Thursday, May 24 night.

The deceased has been identified as Rakshith Poojary (20) son of Ramesh Poojary, resident of Thotadamane, Manibettu near Shirva. He was studying second year of BCA at MSRS College Shirva.

According to the sources, Rakshith had gone to the bathroom to take a bath when lightning struck him. He was rushed to KMC Hospital Manipal where he breathed his last at 10 pm without responding to the treatment.

His body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered.