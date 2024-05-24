Six Carmelite Brothers make Solemn Profession

Mangaluru: Br. Pranay Pereira (St Sebastian’s Church, Permannur in Mangalore Diocese), Br Alwin D’Souza (St Thomas the Apostle Church, Nirkan in Mangalore Diocese), Br Elston Monteiro (Holy Cross Church, Eliarpadav, in Mangalore Diocese), Br Stin George (St Anthony’s Church, Suntikoppa in Mysore Diocese), Br Loy Crasta (Infant Mary Church, Bajjodi in Mangalore Diocese) and Hilary Rodrigues (Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Hosad- Honavar in Karwar Diocese) of the Karnataka-Goa Province of the Order of the Discalced Carmelites made their Solemn Profession of vows at the hands of Fr Silvestre D’Souza, Provincial Superior of the Province, on 22nd May 2024 during the Eucharistic celebration held in the Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatte, Manguluru.

Fr Silvestre D’Souza OCD, Provincial Superior, presided over the Eucharistic celebrations. Fr Melvin D’Cunha OCD, Superior of the St. Joseph’s Monastery, Bikarnakatte, Fr Deep Fernandes OCD, Masters of the Theology Students, Fr Vincent Crasta of the Archdiocese of Delhi, Fr Anthony Rodrigues of Karwar Diocese, Provincial Councilors, and other priests concelebrated.

Delivering a homily on the theme; ‘to be little victims of love,’ Fr Silvestre underlined the need for evangelical self-denial. ‘To offer our lives to God radically by living the evangelical councils, the foundation or basis of all three (Chastity, Poverty, and Obedience) is evangelical self-denial and detachment,’ said Father Silvestre. He focused on the word ‘victim,’ taking examples from Jesus in the book of Hebrews and the life of Carmelite Saint Edith Stein, who is recognized as a martyr for giving her life to the Jews and the Church. ‘Religious profession of vows is a lifelong commitment. Who can separate us from the love of God?’ said the Provincial.

Fr Melvin D’Cunha OCD, spoke on the occasion. Br. Prithesh Crasta OCD was the liturgical commentator. The Carmel Choir graciously contributed their harmonious voices, enriching the spiritual experience of the liturgical celebration. Br. Hilary Rodrigues OCD expressed sentiments of gratitude on behalf of the professed.

At the post-mass felicitation event, Fr Silvestre D’Souza. OCD Provincial expressed gratitude to the parents of the professed brothers for entrusting their sons to the Carmelite order for the Church’s service. Fr Deep Fernandes OCD Master of the Theology Students, praised the professed brothers and underscored their admirable qualities. Fr Babusha Rodrigues OCD skillfully guided the proceedings as the host of the felicitation programme.

by Br. Malvino Alfonso OCD

Pics: Naizil Rodrigues, Mangalore