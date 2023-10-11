2023 IEEE DISCOVER-7th IEEE International Conference at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management

Mangaluru: IEEE International Conference on Distributed Computing, VLSI, Electrical Circuits and Robotics (2023 IEEE DISCOVER) will be held in the serene premises of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management in the region of Mangaluru on 13th and 14th October 2023. Being the seventh international conference under IEEE Mangalore Sub-Section, 2023 IEEE DISCOVER intends to attract people working in diverse fields: Distributed Computing, Software Engineering, VLSI, Verification, Communication Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Circuits, Robotics and Healthcare.

The conference is designed to create a platform for researchers from academia and industry, practicing engineers, and students. A series of keynote speeches, technical paper presentations, panel discussions are planned to foster vigorous exchange of research findings and ideas among the participants. Overall, 307 papers were submitted to the conference from the various locations in the country and abroad, out of which 25% were accepted for presentation during the conference, after scanning through double-blind multiple reviews. All accepted and presented papers will be submitted for possible publication in IEEE Xplore® Digital Library (Conference Record #58830), through the IEEE Conference Publications Program (CPP). We are expecting an audience of approximately 200+ attendees, participants and delegates from diverse locations.

List of Guests present during the Event:

Chief Guest: Dr. Gopal Mugeraya, Former Director – NIT Agartala & NIT Goa, Vice President

(Technical Education), NITTE (DU)

Presence

Sri. Jagannath Chowta, Trustee, Bhandary Foundation

Sri. Devdas Hegde, Trustee, Bhandary Foundation

Dr. S.Manjappa, Director R&D, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management.

Keynote Speakers:

1. Dr. Varadraj Prabhu Gurupur, Professor, University of Central Florida, Chair

– IEEE Orlando Section, USA

2. Dr. Arjun Atreya V, Artificial Intelligence Principal, Accenture, Bengaluru

3. Mr. Jayaram Srinivasa Murthy, Chief Architect & Associate Technical Fellow, Boeing

4. Mr. Rajeev Ranjan, Associate Technical Fellow and Chief Engineer, Boeing

Panellists for Technical Discussion

1. Mr. Johnson Tellis, CEO – SCEM, Founder – TCE

2. Mr. Prashanth Shenoy Katpady, Co-Founder UniCourt

3. Mr. Sankarasubbu Arunachalam, Senior Principal Technology Architect, Infosys

4. Ms. Saumya, Principal Technology Architect, Infosys

5. Dr. Niranjan U C, Former Director MDN Labs

General Chairs of the Conference

1. Dr. Rajesha S, Principal, Sahyadri College of Engineering & management

2. Dr. Mohit P. Tahiliani, Chair- IEEE Mangalore Subsection; NITK Surathkal

Organizing Chairs

1. Dr. Mustafa Basthikodi, Professor & HOD, Dept. of Computer Science & Engineering, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

2. Prof. Rithesh Pakkal P, Dept. of Information Science & Engineering, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management