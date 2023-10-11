Yenepoya Holds ‘Student On boarding for Administrative Readiness (SOAR-2023)

Mangaluru: The Department of Hospital Administration at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University has successfully completed the “Student On boarding for Administrative Readiness (SOAR-2023)” program, recently at the Yenepoya (Deemed to be University).

The primary objective of the SOAR-2023 program was to seamlessly integrate incoming students into the department while providing them with a comprehensive understanding of the essential aspects of the realm of administration. The event witnessed the active participation of esteemed faculty members, distinguished guests, and enthusiastic students.

Dr. Aswini Dutt R., the Dean of Academics at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), graced the occasion as the chief guest. Dr. Dutt shared invaluable insights, drawing from his vast experiences, and delivered words of motivation that left the students profoundly inspired.

Dr. Sunita Saldanha, Professor and Head of Department as well as the Dean of Yenepoya School of Allied and Healthcare Professions, took the opportunity to provide an illuminating overview of the department’s remarkable journey spanning 13 years.

A pivotal moment during the event was the formal installation of the Student Committee, an essential component of the department’s governance. Newly elected student representatives were presented with badges, symbolizing their commitment to serving their fellow students and upholding the cherished values of the department.

To further enrich the knowledge and skills of the students, the program featured enlightening sessions on “Career Prospects in Hospital Administration” and “Smart Skills,” both delivered by accomplished alumni of the department. These sessions aimed to equip students with the practical insights and competencies required to excel in the field of hospital administration.



