21-year-old Girl from Urwa goes Missing
Mangaluru: Priyanka (21), from Urwa police station limits, has been reported missing.
Priyanka is 5’6” tall and is of wheatish complexion. When Priyanka was last seen, she was wearing grey-coloured leggings and a yellow-coloured top. Priyanka speaks Kannada and English.
Anyone who has seen her or knows about her whereabouts can contact the Urwa police station on the following numbers.
0824-2220520 – Urwa Police Station
0824-2220800 – District Control Room
0824-2220801 – District Control Room
