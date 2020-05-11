Spread the love



















21-year-old Girl from Urwa goes Missing

Mangaluru: Priyanka (21), from Urwa police station limits, has been reported missing.

Priyanka is 5’6” tall and is of wheatish complexion. When Priyanka was last seen, she was wearing grey-coloured leggings and a yellow-coloured top. Priyanka speaks Kannada and English.

Anyone who has seen her or knows about her whereabouts can contact the Urwa police station on the following numbers.

0824-2220520 – Urwa Police Station

0824-2220800 – District Control Room

0824-2220801 – District Control Room