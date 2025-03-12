21-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident Near Kaup

Udupi: A 21-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on National Highway 66 in Moolur, Mangala Pete, late Monday night. The incident occurred when the scooter he was riding was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Prathish Prasad, a resident of Kaup. His companion, Nihal Wilson, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

According to a complaint filed with the Kaup police station by Ritesh Shetty, the accident took place while the scooter was traveling from Kaup towards Padubidri. An unknown vehicle collided with the scooter, resulting in fatal injuries to Mr. Prasad.

Local residents responded to the scene and immediately transported the victims to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, Mr. Prasad succumbed to his injuries. He is the son of renowned Kaup photographer Bhaktaprasad and Usha Bhaktaprasad.

The Kaup police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident. Authorities are working to identify the vehicle involved and apprehend the driver responsible for the fatal collision.