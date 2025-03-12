Deity Idol and Donation Box Recovered After Theft at Sri Ram Mandir in Shiriyara

Kota: Authorities have recovered a deity idol and donation box stolen from the Sri Ram Mandir in Kalmargi, near Shiriyara, following a break-in on the night of March 11th. The incident, which sparked an immediate investigation, saw thieves abscond with the religious artifacts and cash proceeds.

The theft was discovered on the morning of March 12th by Ratnakar Shenoy, who arrived to open the temple at 6:00 AM for daily prayers. He found the doors unlocked and the idol of the Ram family – including Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman, crafted in bronze – missing, along with the donation box. The temple is managed by the Sri Ramanjaneya Trust.

Promptly alerted, the management notified the Kota police station. A team led by Brahmavar Circle Inspector Divakar, Kota Police ASI Gopal Poojary, consisting of Head Constables Raghavendra and Shridhar, along with staff members, initiated a search operation. Fingerprint experts and a dog squad were deployed to assist in the investigation.

The police investigation proved successful, thanks to the efforts of the dog squad. The sniffer dog traced the thieves’ path approximately 600 meters to a nearby riverbank. There, submerged in the river, the stolen idol and donation box were discovered.

Preliminary investigations suggest the thieves transported the stolen items to the riverbank, broke open the donation box, and stole approximately Rs 30,000. They then discarded the empty donation box and threw the idols of Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman into the river. The deity’s pedestal was also found abandoned at the location.

The efforts of the sniffer dog in locating the stolen idol were lauded by officials.

A formal theft case has been registered at the Kota police station, and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.



