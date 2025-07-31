22-year-old Woman from Odisha Registered at Prajna Swadhara Kendra Goes Missing

Mangalore: Local authorities are seeking assistance from the public in locating Trisha, a 22-year-old woman from Odisha, who has gone missing from the Prajna Swadhara Kendra in Mudipu. Trisha had been registered at the Kendra by the Kankanady Police after she was found wandering within their station limits.

The incident occurred on July 30, 2025, at approximately 7:44 PM, when Trisha reportedly forced open the back door of the Swadhara Kendra’s kitchen, scaled the compound wall, and subsequently disappeared.

The Konaje Police Station has registered a missing person’s case, under Crime No: 89/2025, and an investigation is currently underway. The case was opened following a formal complaint filed to locate Trisha.

Authorities have provided the following details to aid in the search:

Name: Trisha

Trisha Age: 22 years

22 years Father: Akash

Akash Mother: Manani

Manani Address: Utkala Village, Kolahandi, Odisha State

Utkala Village, Kolahandi, Odisha State Height: Approximately 4 feet

Approximately 4 feet Complexion: Dark

Dark Build: Sturdy

Sturdy Hair: Black

Black Education: 5th Standard

5th Standard Languages Known: Hindi, Odia

Hindi, Odia Clothing: Last seen wearing a white Chudidar top and blue leggings pants.

Last seen wearing a white Chudidar top and blue leggings pants. E-mail: konajemgc@ksp.gov.in

Anyone with information regarding Trisha’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Police Inspector at Konaje Police Station, Mangalore City, via the following channels:

Mobile No: 9480802315, 9019873901

Telephone No: 0824-2220536