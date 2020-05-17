Spread the love



















22-year-old Youth dies of Lightning strike in Katapadi

Udupi: Gusty winds and thunderstorm hit Katapadi on Sunday, May 17 evening. Bharath (22) son of Suresh died after being struck by lightning at JN Nagar, Yenagudde near Katapadi.

The mishap occurred while Bharath was sitting in his house along with his parents as it started raining. The rain accompanied by lightning and thunder, which struck him. On seeing Bharath fell unconscious, his family members rushed him to a private hospital Udupi, where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Bharath is survived by his father, mother and a sister.

Kaup PSI Rajshekar Saganura and team visited the spot and collected the information.

