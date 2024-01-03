22nd Vintage Classic Car & Bike Carnival on 26 Jan hosted by Mlore Motorsports Assn

Mangaluru: During a press meet it was revealed that The 22nd Vintage Classic Car and Bike Carnival will be held at the Nehru Maidan on Republic Day 26 January 2024. Mithun Rai, organising committee chairman briefing the media personnel said, “Car and bike collectors have been invited to display their prized possessions from all over the state, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Bengaluru, during the Republic Day parade. The public will get an opportunity to witness the display of meticulously restored vintage and classic cars, showcasing the epitome of automotive craftsmanship from a bygone era. The public can also engage with the collectors who will share insights into the restoration process, historical anecdotes and the cultural impact of the classic automobiles”

Sudhir BK, president, Mangalore Motorsports Association, said “The display will be held from 8 am to 5 pm. Visitors to the Republic Day parade at the Nehru Maidan can view and capture a few pictures of these priceless classics. They can even explore a curated selection of rare and iconic vehicles, each with its own unique story and historical significance. A memento and a certificate of participation will be awarded to all participants”

Also speaking on the occasion, Yathish Baikampady, media coordinator, said, “The city’s first car De Dion-Bouton, owned by PFX Saldanha in 1906, which had been donated to the St Aloysius College Museum,Mangaluru will be on display, and is the prized attraction of the carnival. Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade, who owns vintage cars, has agreed to display a few. Also on display will be cars owned by Aroor Kishore Rao, including a 1948 model Rolls Royce Silver Wraith, a 1948 Bentley Mk VI, and a 1949 Cadillac LHD. Luke Rebello will display his 1925 Rolls Royce. Krishnappa Uchil will display a vintage Ford car. We expect to have a collection of about 50 cars and bikes on display”

Interested persons who want to display their vintage automobiles can call the organizers at 9845085820 (Sudhir BK) or 9449035570 (Yathish)