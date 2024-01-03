Cash-Strapped Mangalore University Seeks Grant from Govt to Pay Salaries & Pension

Mangaluru: Addressing the Academic Council Meeting on Tuesday, 2 January 2024 the newly appointed Registrar of Mangalore University Jayaraj Amin said, “The cash-strapped Mangalore University has knocked on the doors of the state government to grant financial support to pay salaries of guest faculty appointed under it as well pension money The request was submitted to minister of higher education MC Sudhakar during his recent visit to Mangalore University. The MU officials have also decided to go to Bengaluru to pursue the same,”

Prof JAYARAj AMIN–Registrar, Mangalore University

He further said, “The University has submitted a request to the government recently since the MU exchequer needs around Rs 1.5 crore to pay the salaries of guest faculties. In addition, the varsity pays Rs 1.2 crore as pension amount to 409 retired staff and the government contribution is just Rs 83 lakh. Salary and pension amounts is a huge financial burden on MU. It will be a huge relief if the government comes to our rescue by providing financial aid. Hike in affiliation fee Mangalore University has decided to hike affiliation fees for its affiliated colleges by 10%. The varsity had reduced the same fees by 20% during the pandemic years. Now the fee is being increased by 10%. A decision has been taken in this regard in the academic council, and it is effective from this academic year itself,”

Objection to audit report Y Sangappa, finance officer, Mangalore University, said that objection has been raised for Rs 53.6 crore spending for various heads in the audit report for the year 2022/21, of which Rs 4.4 crore needs to be recovered. Already, Rs 1.6 crore has been recovered. A detailed discussion on the same will be held in the ad-hoc committee meeting, and the report on the same will be placed before the academic council and syndicate.



