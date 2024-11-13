23-year-old Gloria’s Selfless Act Brings New Life to Many: Family’s Unwavering Courage and Gratitude

Mangaluru: In a profound display of love and courage, the family of Ms. Gloria Asha Rodrigues, a 23-year-old resident of Bajpe, Mangalore, turned their grief into hope for others, enabling life through organ donation after she was declared brain dead. Gloria, the beloved daughter of Mr. Gration Alex Rodrigues and Mrs. Gretta Flavia Rodrigues, had recently completed her MCom at St. Aloysius UG, Mangalore, and began her career at the same institution in July 2024.

On November 8, around 1:30 pm, Gloria suffered a sudden anaphylactic reaction and was immediately rushed to Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH). She was treated by Dr Roshan M, HOD of General Medicine, and his team, who initiated life-saving measures including mechanical ventilation and 12 cycles of CPR. Despite exhaustive efforts, her condition remained critical. Following EEG tests, physicians confirmed severe brain dysfunction, and on Saturday evening, the New ICU team informed the family of Gloria’s tragic condition.

On Monday evening, following an apnea test, the final diagnosis of brain death was confirmed. Gloria’s family was then gently counseled by FMMCH’s compassionate team, including Administrator Fr Jeevan George Sequeira, Assistant Administrator Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta, and Medical Superintendent Dr Udayakumar. The organ transplant coordinator explained the organ donation process, and after deep reflection and support, her family bravely chose to honor her memory by donating her organs to those in urgent need.

Gloria’s brother, taking a primary role, led the family’s decision to donate, understanding that Gloria’s legacy would bring new life to others. In collaboration with Wenlock District Hospital’s zonal level government-led organ donation body, “Jeeva Sarthaka,” and in accordance with Karnataka’s organ donation network, Gloria’s organs were matched with recipients on the active waitlist, and specialized teams coordinated with precision to proceed with the organ retrieval process.

Gloria’s invaluable gift has touched many lives:

– Her lungs were transplanted to a patient at BGS Global Hospitals in Chennai.

– Her heart found a new home at Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bangalore.

– Her liver was harvested by a team from Aster Hospital, Bangalore, and sent to AJ Hospital in Mangalore.

– Both kidneys and her corneas were entrusted to KMC, Manipal.

– Her skin was preserved by the Father Mullers Rotary Skin Bank, through the expertise of Dr. Singhal Ashish Shivendra and Dr. Aravind Lakshmana Rao from the Department of Plastic Surgery.

A coordinated effort led by Dr Vijay Sundar Singh – Intensivist, Dr. Kishan Shetty – HOD of the Department of Anaesthesiology, and the surgical teams made it possible to harvest and prepare Gloria’s organs in the Oncology OT complex at FMMCH. Before the procedure, the staff and family participated in an emotional “Honor Walk,” escorting Gloria from the Asha Kiran entrance to the OT complex as a mark of respect.

Under the meticulous coordination of Dr. Udayakumar, all legal, medical, and government procedures were managed seamlessly, with unwavering support from FMMCH’s Nursing and Management teams. Gloria’s noble donation was embraced by all who knew her, showing the strength of her family’s love and generosity.

The efforts to take the organs to the airport was coordinated in-house by Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC and the Director FMCI Rev. fr Richard Aloysius Coelho. They left their chair and were seen in the ground regulating the flow of people and vehicles giving priority to the organs to reach the airport ASAP.

Both of them helped with crowd management and consoled those gathered to aid in the proper functioning of the hospital. Later they paid a visit to the mortuary in gratitude for Gloria’s heroic deed.