Spread the love



















23-year-old missing from AIIMS found dead



New Delhi: Body of a 23-year-old woman was found days after she went missing following the death of her mother in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The woman went missing from the hospital on May 6, the day her mother succumbed to cancer.

South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Thakur said, “She allegedly committed suicide due to shock as her mother was a cancer patient who was undergoing treatment and had expired.”

The police said that she left AIIMS while her father was completing formalities with the doctor. Inquest proceedings are underway.