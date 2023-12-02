23-year-old Mother Kills Infant, Hangs herself at Gujjarakere

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident a 23-year-old mother killed her own 4 1/2-month-old son and ended her life by hanging at her residence at Gujjarakere Lake View Apartment here, on December 2.

The deceased are identified as Fatima Rukia (23 yrs) and her toddler from Gujjarakere.

According to the police, Fatima Rukia was married last year and had delivered a baby boy four and a half months ago. After the delivery, she was in depression and was under treatment. On December 2, between 11:00 am and 1:30 pm, when Fatima was alone at home, she allegedly drowned her baby boy in a tub and ended her life by hanging.

A case has been registered at the Mangalore South Police Station and further investigation is on.