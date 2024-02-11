23-year-old Youth to Fly to Saudi in 3 days Dies in Tragic Train Mishap

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old Youth who was supposed to fly to Saudi Arabia died in a train accident here on February 10, late night.

The deceased has been identified as Zafar (23) from Uchila.

According to the Railway police, on February 10, late night, Zafar was crossing the Railway track. While he was crossing the railway track, a train hit Zafar killing him on the spot.

Zafar had recently returned from Mumbai and on February 14, was supposed to fly to Saudi Arabia.

Railway police have registered a case and investigation is on.