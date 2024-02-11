55-year-old Biker Sharath Shiri on a 35K Kms Mluru to 8 Gulf Countries Mission to ‘Say No To Drugs’!



Mangaluru: In recent days, Team Mangalorean has interacted with Bikers, Cyclists, Walkers, etc who had made a pitstop in Mangaluru, as part of this mission/journey spread awareness on various issues, like Drug Abuse and healthy Lifestyle, to create a better global environment, Waste Management etc- and now we have an energetic and adventurous man from Yekkur, Mangaluru who kick-started his motorbike this morning, Sunday 11 February, after few prayers said at Hebich Memorial Church, Gorigudda, Mangaluru, and cheered by church goers, relatives and friends who had joined the the church.

Going on such kinds of expeditions/journeys is not new for 55-year-old SHARATH SHIRI, a resident of Yekkur in the City, for he has ventured into such daring and long journeys on his motorbike, exploring many Foreign countries and Indian states, and has accomplished his ” on the road by bike expeditions”. Having kept the flame of his biking passion alive for two decades, he is once again poised to embark on a remarkable journey to fulfil a long-held dream of travelling to eight Arabian countries on his Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. cruiser bike.

55-Year Old SHARATH SHIRI, a Mangaluru Solo Traveler on a Mission to spread the message “SAY NO TO DRUGS’

On Sunday morning he started cruising from Mangaluru to accomplish his dream out from Mangaluru on an adventurous journey to explore Dubai, Muscat, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and back to Dubai, He said that he would complete about a 35,000 km journey in 60 days, to spread the message against drugs with a clear message highlighted on front portion of his bike saying ” MANGALORE SOLO TRAVELER: SAY NO TO DRUGS; SHARATH BLOOD GROUP 0-ve”. At around 11 am it was flag-off time for Sharath’s dream expedition, and the church-goers, friends and devoted fans gathered on the Church premises.

The prayers for a safe journey and successful mission were preached by Fr Robinson Barnabas, the pastor/pp in charge of CSI Hebich Memorial Church, Gorigudda, Mangaluru, and the flagging off was done by Fr Goldin Bangera, the Head of Shanthi Church, Balmatta, Mangaluru. All set to go, he was cheered and booed by his old classmates from Gerosa School, Mangaluru, Relatives, friends and fans, and a bunch of selfies and photo-clicks taken for sweet memory sakes. He will head on via Udupi, Kundapur, Karwar and make a stop in Goa today, and travel to Mumbai on Monday. a businessman by profession, he is married to Ms Lizy, employed in the Gulf, and blessed with a son, Paulon, pursuing his studies in Canada,

Sharath is carrying an Indian flag and also a Tulunadu flag fitted in the rear end of the bike to popularise the Tulu language, Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Sharath said “I have been travelling on motorbike throughout India in the last 20 years, and this is my first solo international trip. It is my dream to cross international borders and travel through foreign countries on a motorcycle. I have been planning this trip and making necessary preparations for the past year. Now the time has come to kick-start the journey to Arabian countries,”

He has planned to have food from highway restaurants and other outlets, where available, on the way. “Only during Ramzan season, I will find it difficult to buy food, as all the restaurants will remain closed during the daytime. Anyhow, I am prepared to take it as a challenge,” he said. On technical aspects like visas and permission for his journey, he said that all arrangements have been made, and all these expenses will cost me around Rs six lakhs “I will go to Mumbai and ship my bike to Dubai as I could not obtain a visa to travel in Pakistan. I will resume the travel from Dubai, to cover all eight Arabian countries. I will be riding the bike that has Mangaluru registration number plate, KA 19 HM 7907 with the required permits from the respective countries,” he added.