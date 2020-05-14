Spread the love



















240 flown from Kuwait to Indore

Indore: Two special Kuwait Airways flights carrying 120 passengers each landed in Indore on Wednesday night with students and other tourists from Madhya Pradesh. The first aircraft landed around 8 p.m.

All 120 passengers were checked without allowing them to come out of the terminal and were sent to Bhopal by special buses. They would remain in isolation for 14 days at the EME centre.

Another plane with 120 passengers landed around 10 p.m. and the passengers were being screened before being sent to Bhopal. Both aircraft returned to Kuwait.

Before this flight arrived, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani was at the airport to monitor the arrangements with airport authorities. Each passenger was screened by the Health Department team.

Many students in countries like Turkey, Kuwait and Iran etc. were unable to come to India due to the closure of flights. Under the central government’s ‘Vande Bharat’ mission plan, such people are being transported to their hometowns.

The special aircraft from Kuwait were earlier expected to land in Bhopal. It was proposed to quarantine the passengers coming from this aircraft at the EME centre. For two days rehearsal were carried out at Bhopal Airport, but later it was decided to land them in Indore.

