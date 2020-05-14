80-year-old Woman from Shaktinagar Dies, 5th COVID-19 death in DK

By
Violet Pereira, Mangaluru. Team Mangalorean.
-
Mangaluru: The 5th COVID-19 death has been reported in the district after an 80-year-old woman from Shaktinagar died at the Wenlock COVID Hospital here on May 14.

The 80-year-old woman from Shaktinagar who was admitted to the First Neuro hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on April 26.

Her 45-Year-old son was also tested positive, and on April 26 both were shifted to the Wenlock COVID hospital.

So far 28 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dakshina Kannada, of which 15 patients have completely recovered from the disease, and five women have died.

