25-year-old Anil John Sequeira, Becomes Youngest Civil Judge in Karnataka

Mangalore: 25-year-old Anil John Sequeira, from Borimar, Bantwal has succeeded in the Karnataka Civil Judge Examinations and has become the youngest civil judge by clearing the prelims, mains and the interview.

Anil is a BBA graduate from SDM Law College, Mangaluru. He started his early education at St Joseph’s Higher Primary School, Borimar, continued his high school in Mani and joined St Philomena’s PU College, Puttur where he completed PUC.

Anil was an active member of the Mangalore Bar Association. He was practising as a civil lawyer with legal professionals Deepak D’Souza and Naveen S Pais.

Anil’s success in clearing the Karnataka Civil Judge examinations in the second attempt at the age of 25 is an inspiration to the younger generation.

Anil is the son of Everest Sequeira and Ivy Sequeira from Borimar, Bantwal.