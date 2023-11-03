25th All India Konkani Sammelan by All India Konkani Parishad on 4-5 Nov at WKC

25th All India Konkani Sammelan by All India Konkani Parishad on 4-5 November at World Konkani Centre, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: During the press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club it was revealed that the All India Konkani Parishad will host the 25th All India Konkani Sahitya Sammelan at World Konkani Centre, Shaktinagar, on 4-5 November 2023. There will be sessions, literary presentations, panel discussions, and folk and cultural programmes on both days. Renowned Hindi poet and critic Udayan Vajpeyi will inaugurate the Sammelan and deliver the keynote address on the subject ‘Literature and Life’ at 10 a.m.

Senior Novelist and Konkani activist Hema Naik will preside over the Sammelan and deliver the presidential address. Renowned poet Prof Mamta G Sagar will grace as the chief guest to the valedictory ceremony and speak on the subject ‘Social Responsibility of writers.’The inaugural and valedictory speeches will be in Hindi and English respectively and on November 4 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a panel discussion in English on the subject ‘Challenges for Contemporary Writers’ chaired by Prof Puroshottam Bilimale. Udayan Vajpeyi and Mamta G Sagar will be the panellists in the session. Non-Konkani writers and literary enthusiasts of the region can attend this session.

As many as 600 delegates, writers, students and Konkani speakers from all over India will be participating in the Sammelan, particularly from Goa, Kerala, and Maharashtra and it will be a golden opportunity for literary enthusiasts of Coastal Karnataka to interact with writers and scholars face to face. Food is arranged on both days for the participants and registered delegates will be provided with accommodation.

Michael D’Souza, President of the Reception Committee; Nandagopal Shenoy, Vice President of the Reception Committee; Titus Noronha, General Secretary of the Reception Committee; Melvyn Rodrigues, Vice President, All India Konkani Parishad, and Chetan Acharya, Working President, All India Konkani Parishad were present on the dais during the press meet.

About HEMA NAYAK:

Hema Naik started writing at a young age and quit the banking job for the sake of the Konkani movement. She writes in Konkani, Marathi, English and Hindi. So far, she has published 8 original works and more than 10 translated works. Apart from short stories, essays and novels, she has written many radio plays and one-act plays. Being an editor and publisher, she has edited and published Konkani periodicals and produced a Konkani cinema for Doordarshan.

She has been awarded with Sahitya Akademi Award, the government of Goa Kala Academy award, Katha Puraskar, Dr T M A award from Manipal and many more. She has led many feminist movements in Goa. She will serve as the president of the 25th All India Konkani Sammelan for 2 years.