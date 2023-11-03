Siddaramaiah’s statement on ‘full term’ as K’taka CM mirrors decline of Cong govt: Eshwarappa

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said on Friday that the decline of the Congress government in Karnataka began the day Siddaramaiah had said that he would be the state Chief Minister for a full term of five years.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Eshwarappa added that Siddaramaiah’s statement conveys that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will not become the Chief Minister for the next five years.

“Siddaramaiah would not have had the worst position of declaring himself as the CM for five years,” he said.

“I have stated that Ajit Pawar will rise in state politics. Now, many Ajit Pawars have emerged in Karnataka,” Eshwarappa added.

“The Congress leaders had held a press conference and directed that no statement should be made on internal matters of their party. They collected ‘Hafta’ (cut money) and returned to power in the state. The very next day after the Congress came to power in the state, the dissidence within the state party unit was visible,” he said.

“The loot (corruption) is taking place in large proportions. After Congress came to power in the state, roads have not seen any repair work. This is a government which has economically turned pauper. The Chief Minister should submit the resignation himself respectfully. If not, the Ministers and MLAs will ensure the fall of the government,” Eshwarappa added.

The Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) and Deputy Chief Minister (D.K.Shivakumar) should dissolve the Cabinet and go for fresh elections, he said.

“I have grown up in the RSS. I have a responsibility as a BJP leader. We are taught about etiquette. If CM Siddaramaiah happens to make comments on PM Modi, I will definitely convey my rebuttal,” Eshwarappa added.

Speaking about the meeting he attended in New Delhi on Thursday, Eshwarappa said that the saffron party held a meeting regarding the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

“Forty BJP members took part in the meeting and it was decided to hold a discussion with experts on Backward Classes. Barring this no matter regarding the state was discussed.”