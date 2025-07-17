26 Km Service Road from Koteshwar to Hejamadi – MP Kota Srinivas Poojary
Udupi: Following recent accidents and public protests along National Highway-66, the National Highways Authority has approved the construction of a 26-kilometer service road from Koteshwar to Hejamadi. This includes three foot overbridges, as informed by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary.
The decision was made after a tragic incident near a school in Brahmavar where a young boy lost his life after being hit by a speeding car. This led to significant public protests demanding service roads and flyovers for pedestrian safety.
Approved Service Roads and Foot Overbridges
– Service Roads in Udupi District:
– Koteshwar Bypass to Bains Granite (830 meters)
– Bijadi to Tekkatte (3.5 km both sides)
– Saligrama (1.02 km both sides)
– Brahmavar (400 meters both sides)
– Ambagilu (1 km both sides)
– Balayipade (325 meters right side)
– Udyavara (1.64 km both sides)
– Bada Ermal (2 km both sides)
– Hejamadi (750 meters right side)
– Service Roads in Dakshina Kannada District:
– Mulki (500 meters)
– Padupanambur (310 meters)
– Haleangady (550 meters)
– Beeri (700 meters)
– New Foot Overbridges:
– In front of Mahesh Hospital, Brahmavar
– Nittur, Udupi
– Tenka Ermal Bappanadu Temple, Mulki
– Srinivas College, Mukka Goregudde
The National Highways Authority has also approved a 500-meter-long vehicular overpass at Katapady. Work on this overpass is expected to start after the monsoon ¹.