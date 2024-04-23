28-year-old Youth Dies of ‘Heart Attack’ during Sleep

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old youth died of a ‘heart attack’ while sleeping at Kolya, Kaneeruthota here, on April 23.

According to family members, on April 22 night, Jeethesh had dinner along with his family and went to sleep. But on April 23, he did not wake up, when the family members checked, Jeethesh was already dead in his sleep.

Jeethesh was working in the KTM Showroom in Mangaluru. Jeethesh is survived by his father, mother, wife, brother and a sister.