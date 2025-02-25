29-Year-Old Man Falls to Death from 14th Floor

Udupi: A tragic incident occurred on Friday afternoon at the Grass Land The Castle Apartment in Brahmagiri, Udupi, where a 29-year-old man, Lakh Raj, fell from the 14th floor and succumbed to his injuries.

According to initial reports, Lakh Raj had been struggling with mental health issues, and it is suspected that he may have accidentally fallen from the 14th floor. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear.

A case has been registered at the Udupi City Police Station, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.



