Coastal Security Police Seize Foreign Fishing Boat, Arrest Three Fishermen Near St. Mary’s Island, Malpe

Udupi: A foreign fishing boat was seized by the Coastal Security Police (CSP) and the Mangaluru Coast Guard near St. Mary’s Island, Malpe, after it was spotted moving suspiciously in the area. Three fishermen from Tamil Nadu onboard the vessel were arrested and have been identified as James Franklin (50), Robin Stan (50), and Deroz Alphonse (38).

The boat, registered in Oman, had departed from the Duqm fishing port on February 17 and was heading towards Malpe St. Mary’s Island via Karwar. CSP officials acted on reliable information and conducted an inspection in the vicinity of St. Mary’s Island on February 23, resulting in the seizure of the boat.

A joint inspection was carried out by various agencies, including the Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, Central Intelligence Bureau, Customs, Dog Squad, and fingerprint experts. No suspicious items were found onboard.

A formal complaint was lodged by Chief Coast Guard Officer Sukhinder Singh regarding the foreign boat’s fishing activities within Indian territorial waters, leading to a case being registered at the Malpe Coastal Security Police Station. The operation involved a collaborative effort from various officials, including SP Mithun H.N., Indian Coast Guard Commander Vishal Rana, and others.