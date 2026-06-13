God’s Love is Selfless: Bishop Leslie Clifford D’Souza

Kundapur: Bishop of the Diocese of Udupi, Most Rev. Dr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza, on Saturday, delivered a powerful message on the selfless and unconditional nature of God’s love, stating that divine love is free from selfishness, expectations, or conditions. He said that a person need not accomplish extraordinary feats to experience God’s presence, as a sincere heart and genuine devotion are sufficient to receive His love, comfort, and guidance.

The Bishop was delivering the homily after inaugurating the newly constructed home for the destitute and presiding over the solemn Holy Mass as part of the annual feast celebrations of St. Anthony’s Shrine at Kerekatte, Siddapur. Addressing the large gathering of devotees, he observed that God’s love offers courage in moments of difficulty and solace in times of suffering. Unlike human love, which may at times diminish or come to an end, he said, divine love remains constant and enduring.

Emphasizing the merciful nature of God, Bishop D’Souza said that even when people falter and make mistakes, God forgives them and gently leads them back to the right path. He urged the faithful to practice selfless service and to help others without expecting anything in return, noting that such acts of compassion ultimately become sources of blessings and divine protection in one’s life.

He further stated that service rendered to the poor and destitute in the name of God, when done with purity of heart, is certain to be rewarded. According to him, selfless service—whether direct or indirect—contributes meaningfully to the welfare of society and the broader good of humanity.

The Bishop also spoke about the mission and priorities of the Diocese of Udupi. He said that while the Diocese’s foremost commitment remains the spiritual growth of the faithful, concerted efforts are also being made to enhance the quality of education in its institutions. In addition, he said, the Diocese is exploring the possibility of establishing a well-equipped hospital to further strengthen healthcare services in the region.

Expressing confidence in the support of the community, Bishop D’Souza said that if devotees and generous benefactors join hands in advancing such noble initiatives, the dream of bringing them to fruition would not take long to realize.

The newly constructed home for the destitute was formally inaugurated by chief patron Philip D’Costa of Basrur, who cut the ceremonial ribbon. On the occasion, donors who contributed toward the construction of the home, as well as those who supported the annual feast celebrations, were felicitated.

The newly appointed Bishop, who visited the shrine for the first time, was also honored along with the Vicar General, the shrine rector, and the superior of the Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate, who will oversee the management of the home.

The programme was attended by Monsignor Francis Xavier Lewis, Vicar General of the Diocese of Udupi; Fr. Steven D’Souza, Chancellor; Fr. Paul Rego, Dean of the Kundapur Deanery; Sr. Elsie, Provincial of the Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate; priests from the Diocese of Mangaluru; and more than 6,000 devotees.

The gathering was welcomed by Fr. Sunil Vegas, Rector of the Shrine. The programme was compered by Fr. Roy Lobo and Fr. Wilson D’Souza.