29th Global Professional Students’ Conference PROFCON: Three-Day Summit Starts Friday in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The 29th Global Professional Students’ Conference PROFCON, organized under the leadership of Wisdom Islamic Students Organization State Committee, will be held at Surya Woods, Maroli, Mangaluru, on October 10, 11, and 12. Thousands of students from leading professional institutions in Mangaluru, Kerala, and other states are expected to participate in the three-day conference. Prominent educationists, scholars, and speakers from within and outside Kerala will present papers on various subjects.

In addition to the main venue sessions, subject-focused workshops have been organized across three other venues. The conference will feature Career Clubs, Guidance Centers, Panel Discussions, Open Forums, Campus Conclaves, National Student Congregations, and Global Clubs.

The conference is organized with objectives, including imparting intellectual values to the professional student community, introducing new higher education opportunities and employment sectors, raising awareness about pitfalls in foreign education trends, and conducting awareness campaigns against social media misuse, sexual anarchy, and destructive activities, ensuring quality participation of professional students in social and cultural spheres, and inspiring professional students to utilize their talents and excellence for national welfare and social betterment.

The inaugural session on Friday evening will be inaugurated by Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka. Dr. Shahbas K. Abbas (Vice President, Wisdom Students) will preside. Shri S.Y. Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, will be the chief guest. Shareef Elangode (Vice President, Wisdom Islamic Organization), Anfas Mukram (Treasurer, Wisdom Youth), Basheer (President, Wisdom Islamic Organization Kasaragod), and Sayyad Shaaz (Treasurer, Karnataka Salafi Association) will extend felicitations. C.P. Saleem (Secretary, Wisdom Islamic Organization) will deliver the keynote address. Sujaid (Secretary, Wisdom Students) will deliver the welcome address, and Shamil K.M. (Secretary, Wisdom Students) will propose the vote of thanks.

The panel discussion “Surviving a Shaken World” on Friday night will feature Sheikh Abdus Salam Madani (Founder & CEO, Aspire College of Excellence), P.O. Faseeh (student, Government Law College Kozhikode), Shiyad Hassan (Alumnus, Hyderabad Central University), and Hilal Saleem C.P. (student, MES Medical College, Perinthalmanna).

Subject presentations will be conducted by Faisal Moulavi Puthupparamba (Vice President, Wisdom Islamic Organization), Abdul Malik Salafi (Secretary, Wisdom Islamic Organization), C.P. Saleem (Secretary, Wisdom Islamic Organization), Muhammad Shabeeb Swalahi K.T. (Joint Convenor, Lajnathul Buhoos-ul-Islamiyya), Prof. Haris Bin Saleem (CEO, Peace Radio), Dr. P.P. Naseef (Vice President, Wisdom Youth), Dr. Basheer V.P., Arshad Al Hikami Thanur (President, Wisdom Students), Dr. Abdullah Basil C.P. (Vice President, Wisdom Students), Safwan Baramy Al Hikami (Vice President, Wisdom Students), Mujahid Al Hikami Paravanna (Secretary, Wisdom Students), Dr. Muhammad Kutty Kanniyan, Dr. Muhammad Mubashir T.C., A.P. Munawwar Swalahi, P.K. Amjad Madani, Ashkar Ibrahim, Shareef Kara, Lubaib P., Hilal Saleem C.P., Nushan Kalodi, Raihan Abdul Shaheed, Sehal Adam C.V., Mushtaq Al Hikami, Hawas Subhan, Safeer Al Hikami, Shafi Al Hikami, Yasir Al Hikami, Rishad Aslam P.K., Sayyid Hamras, Shamjas K. Abbas, Muflih Jameel K.P., Abdul Hadi V.S., Al Fahad Poonthura, Swalih Kavanoor, Shabin Madani Palath, Muhammad Bin Shakir, Shuhaib Al Hikami, Sameer Munderi, and Asmabi Teacher.

In Saturday’s session, Syed Patel, Kerala MLAs N.A. Nellikkunnu and A.K.M. Ashraf, and Dr. Muhammad Farhad (Pro-Chancellor, Yenepoya University) will be guests. Various subsequent sessions will be led by Haris Binu Saleem (CEO, Peace Radio), Mujahid Balussery, Dr. Muhammad Kutty Kanniyan, K. Thajudheen Swalahi (President, Wisdom Youth), T.K. Nishad Salafi (General Secretary, Wisdom Youth), Haris Kayakkodi (Executive Committee Member, Wisdom Youth), Ashkar Ibrahim (Executive Committee Member, Wisdom Youth), Arshad Al Hikami Thanur (President, Wisdom Students), Safwan Baramy Al Hikami (Vice President, Wisdom Students), Azhar Abdul Razak (Vice President, Wisdom Students), Niyas Kooriyadan (Secretary, Wisdom Students), Khalid Vellila (Secretary, Wisdom Students), Wafi Shihad, Hawas K.V., Akram Valapattanam, Sahal Madeeni, Anees Madani, Rishad Aslam, Shafeeq Abduraheem, and Abhaj Suroor.

The contemporary discussion “When the Regime Fails, the People” at 3 PM will feature representatives from various political organizations: P.V. Ahmed Saju (President, MSF National Committee), P.S. Sanjeev (Secretary, SFI Kerala), and Dr. Jinto John (Spokesperson, IYC Kerala).

In the Open Forum on Sunday morning, Faisal Moulavi Puthupparamba (Vice President, Wisdom Islamic Organization), Shameer Madeeni (Vice President, Lajnathul Buhoos-ul-Islamiyya), Muhammad Swadiq Madeeni, Munawwar Swalahi, and Yasir Al Hikami will address students’ queries. In the “Wake Up Call: Busting the Narratives” session, C. Muhammad Ajmal (Executive Committee Member, Wisdom Youth), Muhammad Bin Shakir, and Shamjas K. Abbas will participate.

The ProfLumina Award for Excellence will be presented to Muhammad Ameen (Gold Medalist, NIT Calicut) by Adoor B. Ibrahim IAS (Retd.).

In subsequent sessions, T.K. Ashraf (General Secretary, Wisdom Islamic Organization), C.P. Abdullah Basil, and P.K. Amjad Madani will deliver presentations.

The SheSpace Symposium on Saturday will be led by Dr. Raseela (President, Wisdom Women) and T.K. Haneena (President, Wisdom Girls).

In the English workshop “Tackling Modern Addictions,” Sheikh Abdussalam Madani, Syed Patel and Shafeeq Bin Raheem will participate. In the “Mastering Islamic Knowledge: Ways & Means” venue, Ajwad Cheruvadi, Hamza Shakir, and Muhammad Swadiq Madeeni will lead sessions. The “NextGen Ready: Skills, Ethics & Innovation” workshop will be led by Muhammad Ajmal C. (Founder & CEO, XandY Learning) and Dr. Mubashir.

The English venue opening on Saturday morning will be inaugurated by Sheikh Abdussalam Madani (Founder & CEO, Aspire College of Excellence). Dr. P.P. Naseef (Vice President, Wisdom Youth) will extend felicitations. Sessions will be led by Raihan Shaheed (Vice President, Wisdom Students), Dr. Abdullah Basil C.P. (Vice President, Wisdom Students), Shamjas K. Abbas (Executive Committee Member, Wisdom Students), Prof. K.P. Sahad, Adoor Ibrahim IAS (Retd.), Syed Patel, Saeed Muhammad, Hafiz Khalid Abdus Salam, Dr. Muhammad Roshan, Abdul Hameed Parappur, Twaha Rashad, Shafeeq Mongam, Shiyad Hassan, Muhammad Bin Shakir, and Mubarak Bilal on Saturday. On Sunday, Dr. Shahbas K. Abbas (Vice President, Wisdom Students), Rasiq Saudhakkar, Sujaid Pandikkad, Muhammad Ajmal C., Hawas Subhan, Faseeh P.O., Azhar Abdur Razak (Vice President, Wisdom Students), and Niyas Kooriyadan (Secretary, Wisdom Students) will lead various English venue sessions.

The closing ceremony will be inaugurated by Kunjimuhammad Madani Parappur (President, Lajnathul Buhoos-ul-Islamiyya). Ashok Kumar Rai, Karnataka MLA, will be the chief guest. T. Muhammad Shameel (General Secretary, Wisdom Students) will preside. Hussain Salafi Sharjah will deliver the keynote address. Dr. Hafeez Swalahi (President, Karnataka Salafi Association) and K. Sajjad (Treasurer, Wisdom Islamic Organization) will extend felicitations. Muhammad Shabeeb (Treasurer, Wisdom Students) will deliver the welcome address, and Suhail Kallayi (Executive Committee Member, Wisdom Students) will propose the vote of thanks.

SPARK pre-conference meetings have been completed at centers including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, U.P., Chennai, Hyderabad, at global levels online, and at prominent professional institutions across all districts in the state. Message campaigns, brochure distribution, documentary screenings, and leadership meets have also been organized.