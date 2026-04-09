2nd PUC Results 2026: 25 Colleges in Udupi District Achieve 100% Results

Udupi: The Department of Pre-University Education (DDPU) announced today the results of the II PUC examination for 2026, revealing a remarkable achievement for the Udupi district. A total of twenty-five colleges within the district have attained a perfect 100% pass rate, a feat celebrated by educators and students alike. DDPU Maruti confirmed that this impressive figure includes eight government pre-university colleges, signifying a strong performance across both public and private institutions.

The government pre-university colleges achieving this exemplary standard include Government PU College Kokkarné, Morarji Desai Residential School Aroor (Brahmavar), Government PU College Mudrangi, Government PU College Palimaru, Government PU College Palli, Morarji Desai Residential School Miyar, Government PU College Vandse, and Government PU College Tekkatte. Their success highlights the commitment to academic excellence in the government sector.

Adding to the district’s overall success, seventeen aided and unaided PU colleges also achieved a 100% pass rate. These institutions include SVS PU College Katapady, SR PU College Hebri, St. John’s PU College Shankarpura, Christ King PU College Karkala, SNV PU College Karkala, Jnanasudha PU College Karkala, Creative PU College Karkala, Tauheed PU College Gangolli, Mother Teresa PU College Shankaranarayana, Venkataramana PU College Kundapura, Gurukula PU College Koteshwara, Janata Independent PU College Hemmadi, Vidyodaya PU College Udupi, Trisha PU College Kalyanpur, Jnanasudha PU College Udupi, and Manipal Jnanasudha PU College Manipal.

While most institutions showed commendable results, a few experienced lower pass percentages. The Government PU College, Hejamadi, recorded the lowest pass percentage in the district at 33.33%, with only 3 out of 9 students passing the examination. Among private colleges, Crossland PU College, Brahmavar, registered the lowest result at 53.85%, with 7 out of 13 students passing.

Overall, the district demonstrated robust academic performance. Out of the 16,626 students who appeared for the examination, an impressive 16,038 students passed, while 587 students were unsuccessful.

Several private colleges deserve special recognition for their outstanding achievements. Creative PU College, Karkala, celebrated a 100% pass rate for all 951 students. Janata Independent PU College, Hemmadi, also achieved a perfect score with all 649 students passing, and further distinguished itself by producing three state toppers. Jnanasudha College, Karkala, also recorded a 100% pass rate with all 575 students passing, while Venkataramana PU College, Kundapur, saw all 538 students pass. Poorna Prajna PU College, Udupi, recorded near-perfect results at 99.65%, with 566 out of 568 students passing. Vidyodaya PU College, Udupi, saw all 368 students pass.

Further demonstrating the district’s academic strength, Viveka PU College, Kota, saw 686 out of 689 students pass (99.56%). Government PU College, Kundapur, recorded a 91.96% result (548 out of 596), while MGM PU College, Udupi, recorded 98.82% results with 584 out of 591 students passing.

The collective success of the Udupi district in the 2026 II PUC examination highlights the dedication of students, educators, and the supportive learning environment fostered in the region. The DDPU and other education officials have expressed their pride in the achievements and look forward to continued academic success in the years to come.