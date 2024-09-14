3-Year-Old Child in Coma After Severe Beating

Udupi: A 3-year-9-month-old child is in a coma and undergoing treatment at KMC Hospital after being severely beaten. The child was initially admitted to the government hospital in Udupi on Thursday morning by parents, who claimed the child was unconscious. However, doctors discovered severe injuries on the child’s body upon examination.

The District Child Protection Unit officer has filed a police complaint based on the information provided. Still, the parents have not given clear details about the injuries or their knowledge of the incident. Due to the child’s unconscious state, no information can be obtained from the child either.

The police are investigating the incident, which is suspected to have occurred in Chakkaramakki Shedimane, Hebri Taluk, Udupi District. The exact circumstances surrounding the child’s injuries are still unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.