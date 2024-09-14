Catholic Educational Society of Udupi Diocese Celebrates Decennial Anniversary and Teachers’ Day

Udupi: The Catholic Educational Society of Udupi Diocese held its decennial celebrations and Teachers’ Day at St. Mary’s English Medium School, Kannarpady, Udupi, on Saturday. Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of the Udupi Diocese, emphasized the need for teachers to adapt to changing educational landscapes, citing the importance of love, pride, and self-confidence in their profession.

Presiding over the program, Most Rev. Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, Vicar General of the Diocese, highlighted the significance of education in shaping good citizens and fostering harmony.

The event featured Inauguration of the Catholic Educational Society’s new website, Release of the decennial souvenir, Felicitation of retired teachers and non-teaching staff, Awards for PhD holders, award-winning teachers, high-achieving students, and students excelling in extracurricular activities, Recognition of institutions achieving 100% results, Honouring of past and present CESU management committee members and Appreciation award for Milagres College’s A+ grade from NAAC.

Distinguished guests included Cyprian Montero, Director, of the Department of Public Instruction, Rev. Leo Praveen Lasrado, Secretary, the Catholic Board of Education, Mangalore, Maruthi, Deputy Director, Department of Pre-University Education, Ganapathi K, Deputy Director, Department of School Education, Rev. Antony Shera, Former Secretary, Catholic Board of Education, Rev. Charles Menezes, Correspondent, St. Mary’s English Medium School, Kannarpady, Udupi, Rev. Vijay D’Souza, Principal were present on the dais.

Rev. Charles Menezes welcomed the gathering, while Rev. Vincent Crasta expressed gratitude. Teachers Shruti, Amrita Shetty, Geetha, and Sibil Sons compered the program.