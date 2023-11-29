30-year-old Dies in Bus – Bike Collison at Brahmavar

Udupi: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding bus on NH 66 near Brahmavar Auditorium, Uppinkote here on Wednesday, November 29.

The deceased is identified as Preetham D’Silva (30) a resident of Uppinkote.

According to the police, when Preetham had just entered the national highway on his motorcycle, a speeding express bus rammed into his two-wheeler. Preetham died on the spot.

A case is registered at the Brahmavar Police Station and further investigation is on.