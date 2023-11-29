BJP workers overwhelmed after Vijayendra’s appointment as state chief: Yediyurappa



Shivamogga: Veteran B JP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday claimed that after his son and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra was appointed as the state President, the party workers are overwhelmed and he is being given a grand welcome all across the state.

Addressing the gathering after felicitating Vijayendra, he claimed that the spirit in party workers has gone up following the appointment of Vijayendra.

“The people of the state are becoming wary of the state government. They are cursing the Congress government,” he claimed.

“If elections are held today, the BJP would win 135 to 136 seats in the state. The situation has turned conducive for the BJP after Vijayendra became the state President,” Yediyurappa maintained.

Vijayendra has been appointed on the basis of the media reports and analysis, if the elections are held, BJP would win a majority, he added.

“We have to win all 28 seats in Parliamentary elections and show off our strength,” he stated.



