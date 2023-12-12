30-year-old Man from Haryana Drowns in Swimming Pool at Mangala Stadium

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man from Haryana drowned in the Swimming pool at the Mangala Stadium here, on December 12.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Anand (30) from Gurgaon, Haryana.

According to the police, on December 12 evening, between 4:45 pm and 5:00 pm, Abhishek came to the Mangala Stadium for swimming. While swimming Abhishek was found drowned. He was rushed to the government Wenlock Hospital but the doctor declared him brought dead.