SP Dr Arun K Releases Journalists Media Vehicle Sticker with QR Code

Udupi: District Superintendent Police, Dr Arun K released the media vehicle stickers with QR Code at the Udupi Press Club, Brahmagiri on Tuesday, December 12.

During the occasion, SP Dr Arun K said that the media, which is the fourth pillar of the Constitution should review the activities of the other three pillars of the Constitution, Legislature, Executive and the Judiciary. By doing this the media will help in the smooth functioning of democracy.

Some fake journalists are operating in the district which is a big headache for the police department. This is a good development that the Udupi District Working Journalists Association has arranged QR codes on media stickers of vehicles using modern technology. If this initiative is made in all the districts in the state, it will be very helpful for the police to recognize fake journalists, he said.

Rajesh Shetty Alevoor president of the Udupi district Working Journalist Association Presided over the function. Mohammad Shareef, Convener of Silver Jubilee Committee, Arun Kumar Shiroor, member of the Indian Federation of Working Journalists National Committee and Jayakar Suvarna, Secretary of Silver Jubilee Committee were present.

Nazeer Poliya, secretary of the Udupi District Working Journalists Association, welcomed the gathering. Umesh Marpalli, treasurer delivered the vote of thanks and Deepak Jain, joint secretary of the Silver Jubilee Committee compered the programme.



