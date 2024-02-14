31-year-old Ice Cream Parlour Employee Commits Suicide

Mangaluru: A 31-year-old man who was working as a waiter at an Ice Cream Parlour in Ullal committed suicide at a godown at Pilar, under the Ullal Police station limits here, on February 13.

The deceased has been identified as Yogesh (31) from Somavarpete, Kodagu.

According to the police, Yogesh was working at Rayan’s Ice Cream parlour at Thokkottu for the past 7 years. Yogesh was staying in the Godown in Pilar along with his friends. On February 13, while his friends were playing shuttle, he was watching them from the window.

It is suspected that he left a death note and committed suicide. In the death note, it is mentioned, “I am only responsible for my death, not my family, nor my friends. I am not interested in life”.

Ullal police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.