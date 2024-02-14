Day-long LIVE Colposcopy Workshop on ‘Illuminating Excellence in Colposcopy’ held at Yenepoya

Mangaluru: A one-day LIVE Colposcopy Workshop: Scopemasters Forum: Illuminating Excellence in Colposcopy was held at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) recently in association with FOGSI, KSOGA and KSC-AGOI; on the occasion of the first anniversary of Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology, Mangalore.

The workshop was organised by Dr Mariam Anjum Ifthikar, Gynecological Oncologist, Laparoscopic and Robotic surgeon at Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology and featured National Faculty Dr Priya Ganesh Kumar as the Chief Guest FOGSI Chairperson Gynaecologic Oncology Committee, Dr Shobha K, President KSC-AGOI and Professor Gynaecology Oncology, Kidwai Institute of Oncology, Bangalore and Dr Kiran Kulkarni, Treasurer of KSC-AGOI and Associate Professor Gynaecology Oncology St John’s Medical College Hospital, Bangalore.

The inaugural function was presided over by the Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi who lauded the efforts of Dr Anjum Ifthikar for conducting such an exemplary workshop and congratulated Dr M Vijayakumar, Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Head of Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology for cancer-related works at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University).

Dr M Vijayakumar who was the Guest of Honour spoke about the importance of early detection of cervical cancer and congratulated Dr Anjum Ifthikar for successfully conducting the workshop with over 200 delegates from various Medical Colleges of Dakshina Kannada. Dr Aruna Kamath; MOGS President and Dr Victor Rasquinha; former Professor of the Department of OBG, Yenepoya Medical College & Hospital; who had served for a long time and retired from the institution, were felicitated during the inaugural ceremony along with guest faculty.

The workshop involved scientific sessions by Dr Priya Ganesh Kumar, Dr Shobha K, Dr Kiran Kulkarni and Dr Joylene D’Almeida.

Dr Joylene D’Almeida, Associate Professor OBG in Father Mullers spoke about HPV Vaccine. National faculty; Dr Shobha K and Dr Kiran Kulkarni spoke on Screening guidelines for cervical cancer and HPV Self Sampling.

Dr Priya Ganesh Kumar, the lead faculty of the programme spoke about the Vaccination drive and the role of colposcopy in early detection of cervical cancer and conducted the Live Colposcopy Workshop. She also acclaimed the state-of-the-art Binocular Colposcope at Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology. Dr Neha Kamath was the Master of the Ceremony and the academic feast concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr Boney Paul.