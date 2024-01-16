32-year-old Man Commits Suicide in Ullal

Mangaluru: A 32-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence at Madoor here on January 16.

The deceased is identified as Nagaraj Shetty (32) from Madoor.

According to sources, Nagaraj Shetty was working at the E-kart company in Kotekar. On January 15, Nagaraj came home after finishing his work. After having dinner, he went to sleep, but on the 16 morning, he did not come out of his room nor respond when they knocked at the door. His family members later broke open the door and found Nagaraj hanging from the ceiling.

Nagaraj’s mother was not at home as she had gone to see her daughter who was pregnant. During the time of the incident, Nagaraj’s younger brother and aunt were at home.

It is suspected that financial problems led him to take the extreme step. Ullal police have registered a case and the investigation is on.