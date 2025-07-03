Jitu Patwari congratulates new MP BJP chief Khandelwal

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Wednesday congratulated newly elected state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal, who emerged unopposed face among many heavyweight contenders for the post.

Congress leader said that leading a party is a big responsibility, and Khandelwal has got this opportunity to lead the ruling BJP unit in the state.

He said that it is expected that the new BJP chief will discharge his duties, maintaining the dignity of democracy.

Patwari also expressed that Khandelwal will force the state government to fulfil all major commitments the BJP has made during elections, prominently, providing Rs. 3,000 to women under ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’, employment to youths, and to increase farmers’ income.

“Hemant Khandelwal has been appointed as the state BJP chief today. On this occasion, I would congratulate him and wish him all the best. I believe that he will discharge his duties maintaining the dignity of our healthy democracy, ” Patwari said, talking to media persons in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Patwari also criticised the BJP government, accusing it of indulging in corruption and failing to maintain the state’s law and order. He alleged that corruption has reached its peak under the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

“I hope Hemant Khandelwal will bring some strictness in the government so that people of Madhya Pradesh get some relief from corruption under the BJP government,” Patwari added.

Earlier, Khandelwal addressed a packed gathering of party workers and senior leaders at the BJP’s state headquarters in Bhopal.

He took a jibe at Congress, saying the opposition should learn from the BJP how to conduct organisational elections.

“Congress can’t elect even its Block President without any controversy. It can happen in the BJP only, and the day Congress would be able to do it, I would appreciate them,” Khandelwal said, adding that he will utilise the potential of each BJP worker to take on the Congress.

Khandelwal said his family has been fighting against Congress for nearly 100 years.

“For the last 100 years, my family has been raising its flag against Congress,” Hemant Khandelwal said.

“I am an ordinary karyakarta. This is the Bharatiya Janata Party — a party that assigns responsibility based on merit and dedication,” he said.

He went on to underscore the party’s internal cohesion, stating, “There is discipline in our party. Such big elections are held, and all the prominent people file the same nomination. I challenge the Congress — if you can conduct even your ward elections with this level of unity, we will respect you.”