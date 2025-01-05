35 evacuated after fire breaks out in Singapore

Singapore: About 35 residents were evacuated on Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a vacant three-story semi-detached house in eastern Singapore, authorities said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported that it was alerted to the fire at about 12:45 a.m.. Firefighters from the Kallang Fire Station and the Paya Lebar Fire Station arrived to find the blaze engulfing the first floor and spreading to the upper levels.

The fire was fully extinguished by around 3:00 a.m., with the upper floors of the affected house sustaining smoke and burn damage. An adjacent unit was also impacted.

No injuries were reported. Approximately 35 residents from neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution, Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

On December 9, 2024, fifty people were evacuated following a fire that had broken out in a residential block in eastern Singapore, authorities had said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported that it had been alerted to the fire at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block along Tampines Street. In a Facebook post, the SCDF had stated that upon their arrival, black smoke was seen emitting from a unit on the 13th floor.

Photos shared by the SCDF had shown charred walls in a room and damage to the corridor outside the room. As a precaution, about 50 residents from neighbouring units had been evacuated.

Two occupants of the affected unit had evacuated before the SCDF’s arrival. They were assessed by an SCDF paramedic for smoke inhalation but declined to be sent to the hospital.

The fire, which had involved the contents of a bedroom, was extinguished. Investigations into the cause were underway.

HDB flats are public housing units developed and managed by the HDB, Singapore’s public housing authority. Known for their affordability and community-centric design, they are home to more than 80 per cent of Singapore’s population.