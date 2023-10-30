37-year-old Man Commits Suicide by Jumping into a River from Ullal Netravati Bridge

Mangaluru: Seems like this is the first suicide committed after the Netravati Bridge was fenced on both sides, to prevent people from jumping into the river from the bridge and ending their lives. However, an incident of suicide where a man had jumped off the Netravati Bridge comes after three years, where he committed suicide on 30 October 2023 around 1 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna Gowda (37), son of B S Shankar Gowda, a resident of Mugulaballi Gokul Farm near Chikkamagaluru. Interestingly, Prasanna also hails from the same native place of Cafe Coffee Day Founder Siddhartha, who had also committed suicide by jumping from the Netravati bridge in July 2019, after which a fence was installed around the bridge in 2020. As per police reports, Prasanna driving his car bearing registration number KA 18 MA 2260, had parked his car and jumped into the river through a fence opening.

People who noticed Prasanna struggling in the river water tried to rescue but their efforts were all in vain. The crowd that had gathered in large numbers affected the traffic for a while, till police arrived. Prsanna who was a vegetable merchant dealer, leaves behind his wife, 25-year-old Ms Swetha, and two daughters, 7 and 5 years old. Police are investigating the motive behind Prasanna taking the extreme step.