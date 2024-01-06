4 killed after light plane crashes in Mexico



Mexico City: Four people were killed when a light aircraft crashed onto a lot belonging to an airport in Ramos Arizpe, a town in north Mexico’s Coahuila state, local civil aviation authorities have confirmed.

The cause of the crash that took place on Friday has yet to be determined but initial reports suggested either strong winds or insufficient fuel had played a role, Xinhua news agency reported, citing sources from the Ramos Arizpe Civil Protection and Fire Department.

The aircraft, registered in the US, took off from the north Mexican border city of Matamoros, in Tamaulipas, on its way to Coahuila.

According to local authorities, the accident occurred shortly past noon, after the pilot of the aircraft requested support from Ramos Arizpe’s airport for landing.

However, “the aircraft plunged from a height of some 200 meters, near an airport lot.”

The crash site was cordoned off for the corresponding investigation by the Civil Aeronautics Directorate to determine the cause of the accident.

According to local media, among the victims were the pilot, Antonio Avila, and three women.