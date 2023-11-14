4 killed in confrontations between Hezbollah, Israel



Beirut: Four Lebanese were reportedly killed in confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

Lebanese military sources told Xinhua news agency that Israeli heavy artillery bombed the outskirts of 28 towns in southern Lebanon, including 18 towns in the southwest of the country and 10 in the southeast, using more than 450 explosives and incendiary shells.

The same sources reported that the Israeli drones and warplanes carried out a series of raids, including 18 attacks that targeted the outskirts of 15 towns.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters attacked an Israeli infantry force near the Pranit barracks with missiles and another one at the al-Dhahira site along the border.

Hezbollah also targeted Israeli positions in Ruwaisat al-Alam and al-Marj, confirming casualties among the Israeli army.

According to security reports, the total number of casualties since October 8 reached 101 people, including 78 members of Hezbollah.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension for over four weeks after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel on October 8 in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery toward several areas in southeastern Lebanon.