40 pc vs 60 pc commission: Justice Nagamohan Das report ‘political’ in nature, says Karnataka BJP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP, on Thursday, criticised the report submitted by Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das on the 40 per cent commission allegation against the previous BJP government, calling it political in nature.

Questioning the appointment of Justice Nagamohan Das, the saffron party has said that he has a track record of submitting reports favouring the Congress party.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said, “The report by Justice Nagamohan Das is entirely political. The ruling Congress-led government made the allegation of 40 per cent commission, but how can the investigation conclude the exact percentage?”

“What criteria were adopted for the investigation? What documents have been provided to substantiate the findings?” Ashoka asked.

“These are important concerns. The Congress-led government always prefers to appoint this particular individual. No other judges are considered. For all investigations, Justice Nagamohan Das is permanently chosen by the Congress whenever they are in power. He has a track record of submitting reports as desired by the Congress party,” he alleged.

“This is purely political. The commission is not an investigative agency. The Karnataka Lokayukta has already submitted a report giving a clean chit regarding these allegations, stating that no evidence exists to support the 40 per cent commission charge. So how did he obtain special documents?” Ashoka said.

“This is a Congress-backed inquiry commission, formed in the same manner as the Kempanna Commission to probe the Arkavathi denotification case. It is a ploy to target and criticise the BJP politically. The real investigation is being conducted by the Lokayukta, and the case is also in court. BJP MLA N. Munirathna has filed a case, yet no developments have taken place either in court or with the Lokayukta. How has this commission managed to complete the probe so quickly?” the BJP leader asked.

The war over commission allegations has intensified in Karnataka following the submission of a report by the Justice H.N. Nagamohan Das Commission over the alleged 40 per cent commission alleged by the previous BJP government in the state.

In response, the Karnataka BJP unit has launched a poster war, accusing the Congress-led government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of taking a 60 per cent commission.

Taking to social media platform X, the Karnataka BJP shared a motion poster with the caption “Just loot it; flat 60 per cent Commission”, featuring an image of CM Siddaramaiah. The party also gave it the title “All day, all night – just loot it”.



