FMCI Unveils Completed FMCOPS Building on Founder’s Day

Mangalore: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) marked the 184th Birth Anniversary of its Founder – Rev. Fr Augustus Muller SJ, with the inauguration and blessing of the completed building of the Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical Sciences (FMCOPS) at the Deralakatte Campus.

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese & President of FMCI, presided over the ceremonies, joined by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director – FMCI, Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Designate Director – FMCI & Administrator – FMHMC&H, Deralakatte, along with administrators, deans, medical superintendents, MC members, and faculty.

Blessing & Inaugural Ceremony –

The event began at 11:00 AM with the unveiling of the inaugural plaque and ribbon-cutting by the Bishop, followed by a prayer and blessing of the new FMCOPS building.

A formal gathering in the auditorium commenced with a prayer song by FMCOPS students.

Dr. Satish S., Principal of FMCOPS, escorted the dignitaries to the dais, which included:

Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese & President of FMCI

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI

Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Designate Director – FMCI (Kankanady) & Administrator – FMHMC&H & FMCOPS, Deralakatte

Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator, FMHPD, Deralakatte

Rev. Fr Ashwin Lawrence Crasta, Asst. Administrator, FMHMC&H & HPD, Deralakatte

Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC, Deralakatte

Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC, Deralakatte

Dr Girish Navada, Medical Superintendent, FMHMC&H, Deralakatte

The Welcome Address was delivered by Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, who emphasized the significance of progress and transformation through a constant called “change”.

Director’s Message & Vision –

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, reflected on the journey of FMCOPS. Initially planned in 2017, the project was delayed due to regulatory restrictions and the pandemic. In 2023, approvals were secured, and the first academic year in 2024 commenced with 32 students. He credited Dr. Padmaja Udaykumar (HOD, Pharmacology, FMMC) and the late Mr. Narayanswami for their contributions in planning and guidance in fulfilling requirements for a proper structure, and praised Dr. Satish S. for his efforts, groundwork, and even designing the FMCOPS logo. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo was lauded for overseeing the construction of the six-floor facility with meticulous attention to detail.

FMCI has also applied for an increase in student intake from 60 to 100 and the introduction of a Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharm) program.

Recognition of Contributors –

The event honored key contributors to the construction of FMCOPS:

Civil Contractor – Mr. Maxim Correa | Main Engineer – Mr. Christopher Noronha | Assistant Engineer – Mr. Kiran | Structural Engineer – Mr. Ekanatha Dandakeri | Supervisors – Mr. Ronald Pais & Mr. Richard Correa | Electrical Contractor – Mr. Maxim Crasta | Plumbing Contractor – Mr. Vincent Pinto | Aluminium Fabricator – Mr. Joy | Gas Work – Mr. Dayanandh | Furniture Work – Mr. Dolphy D’Souza | Fabrication Work – Mr. Prasad

Presidential Address –

In his Presidential Address, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha emphasized FMCI’s commitment to excellence in healthcare education and service. He praised Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho for his visionary leadership, likening his resilience, responsibility, bringing forth so much to Rev. Fr Augustus Muller, SJ (even by looks). He highlighted the expanding opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector and encouraged the students and staff to make advancements in research, development, and ethical medical practice.

Conclusion & Celebrations –

A Vote of Thanks was delivered by Dr. Satish S., who remarked, “Good buildings come from good people and good solutions.”

The event concluded with the Institutional Anthem, followed by a scrumptious lunch for all attendees.

Mrs. Fmith Celvia Miranda & Mrs. Nishmitha Gretta D Souza – Assoc. Professors of FMCOPS, served as emcees for the event and oversaw a smooth flow throughout the celebration.

The inauguration of Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical Sciences marks another milestone in FMCI’s dedication to education, research, and community service.